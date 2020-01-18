Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Downgraded by KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A

KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A cut shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Black Knight from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Compass Point cut Black Knight from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Black Knight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.42.

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,708. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $66.43.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Black Knight’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 17,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $1,022,498.75. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 58.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?