Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.25

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.25 and last traded at $66.01, with a volume of 236917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.02.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Compass Point lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 17,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $1,022,498.75. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

