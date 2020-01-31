Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.90

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.90 and last traded at $66.87, with a volume of 661883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.18.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.58.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 17,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,498.75. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 58.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: Depreciation