Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Black Knight from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point downgraded Black Knight from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Knight Equity downgraded Black Knight from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A downgraded Black Knight from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.42.

Shares of BKI stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.43. The company had a trading volume of 619,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,878. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.17 and a 200 day moving average of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66. Black Knight has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $68.94.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.16 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 17,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,498.75. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

