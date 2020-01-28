Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.62 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 48.19%.

BSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 352,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,415.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $62,367.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,417.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 314,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 182,407 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 352.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 144,862 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 47.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 425,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 137,378 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 121,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 69.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 106,742 shares in the last quarter. 23.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BSM opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

