Black Tusk Resources (CNSX:TUSK) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Shares of Black Tusk Resources Inc (CNSX:TUSK) dropped 15.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, approximately 1,243,000 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.

About Black Tusk Resources (CNSX:TUSK)

Black Tusk Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Goldsmith property that consists of 11 claims covering an area of approximately 823.7 hectares located in southeastern British Columbia. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

