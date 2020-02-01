Black Tusk Resources (CNSX:TUSK) Trading 16.7% Higher

Black Tusk Resources Inc (CNSX:TUSK) traded up 16.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, 200,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.

Black Tusk Resources Company Profile (CNSX:TUSK)

Black Tusk Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Goldsmith property that consists of 11 claims covering an area of approximately 823.7 hectares located in southeastern British Columbia. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

