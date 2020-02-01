Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $231.42 Million

Equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will post sales of $231.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $232.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230.79 million. Blackbaud posted sales of $221.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year sales of $895.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $895.07 million to $896.75 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $939.07 million, with estimates ranging from $937.00 million to $941.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLKB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens set a $92.00 price target on shares of Blackbaud and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.33. The stock had a trading volume of 451,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,295. Blackbaud has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $97.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.53.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $124,700.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,291.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $165,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,678.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,671,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,093,000 after purchasing an additional 50,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 56,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com