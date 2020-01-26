BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.28

BlackBerry Ltd (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.28 and traded as high as $8.87. BlackBerry shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 1,162,060 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from C$7.60 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In other news, Director Barbara Gayle Stymiest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.48, for a total value of C$84,800.00.

BlackBerry Company Profile (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

