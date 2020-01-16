Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.32

Shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.32 and last traded at $56.21, with a volume of 12645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.66.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. First Analysis assumed coverage on Blackline in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Blackline in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $74.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackline Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $434,725.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,233.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Marc Huffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $263,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,489,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,507,096. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackline by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackline by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 616,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,762,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackline by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackline by 414.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackline in the third quarter valued at $620,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackline Company Profile (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection