Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.32

Shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.32 and last traded at $62.29, with a volume of 1120200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.30.

BL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Blackline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blackline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of Blackline in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $74.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackline Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Marc Huffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $263,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,419 shares in the company, valued at $10,489,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,811 shares of company stock worth $7,860,972 over the last 90 days. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackline by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackline by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackline by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,949,000 after purchasing an additional 349,712 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Blackline by 3,971.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackline by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,908,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,133,000 after purchasing an additional 63,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About Blackline (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

