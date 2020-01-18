Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to “Outperform”

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Oppenheimer currently has $75.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Blackline in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Blackline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut Blackline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. First Analysis assumed coverage on Blackline in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.50.

Blackline stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.30. 1,118,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,922. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.45. Blackline has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $65.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -239.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $74.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Blackline’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackline will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,200,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,143.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marc Huffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $263,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,489,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,811 shares of company stock valued at $7,860,972 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Blackline by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Blackline by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 616,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackline by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackline by 414.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackline during the 3rd quarter worth about $620,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

