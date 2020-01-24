Blackmores (ASX:BKL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $85.21

Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.21 and traded as high as $88.00. Blackmores shares last traded at $86.52, with a volume of 42,839 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$85.65 and a 200 day moving average of A$84.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 28.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.52.

About Blackmores (ASX:BKL)

Blackmores Limited develops, sells, and markets natural health products for humans and animals in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers vitamins, and herbal and mineral nutritional supplements. It also provides products for various conditions related to arthritis, joints, bones, and muscles; brain health; cold, flu, and immunity; digestive health; energy and exercise; everyday health; and eye health.

