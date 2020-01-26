Blackridge Technology International (OTCMKTS:BRTI) Shares Down 8.6%

Blackridge Technology International Inc (OTCMKTS:BRTI) fell 8.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.09, 4,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 20,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.55.

Blackridge Technology International (OTCMKTS:BRTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Blackridge Technology International had a negative return on equity of 8,929.41% and a negative net margin of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

About Blackridge Technology International (OTCMKTS:BRTI)

BlackRidge Technology International, Inc develops, markets, and sells cyber security solutions for protecting enterprise networks and cloud services in the United States. Its network and server security products are based on its patented Transport Access Control technology that are designed to isolate, cloak, and protect servers and cloud services, and segment networks for regulatory compliance.

