BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) Shares Down 0.6%

BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) was down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77, approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 33,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGIO. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM by 4.5% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 51,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 407,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,798,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after acquiring an additional 61,964 shares during the period.

BLACKROCK 2022/COM Company Profile (NYSE:BGIO)

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?

