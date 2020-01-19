Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BKCC. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

BKCC opened at $5.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20. Blackrock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 47.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackrock Capital Investment news, CEO James Keenan acquired 30,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $149,578.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,118.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 235,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 107,552 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. 29.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

