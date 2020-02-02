Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst (LON:BRFI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $116.00

Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst PLC (LON:BRFI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 116 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.53), with a volume of 482963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.50 ($1.64).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 128.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 132.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $280.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

About Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst (LON:BRFI)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from investment in companies operating in Frontier Markets or the companies’ stocks, which are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

Featured Article: What is Forex?