BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst (LON:BRGE) Stock Price Up 0.5%

BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRGE)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 413 ($5.43) and last traded at GBX 413 ($5.43), approximately 14,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 39,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 411 ($5.41).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a market cap of $351.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 392.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 386.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock Greater Euro Inv Tst Company Profile (LON:BRGE)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is an investment trust engaged in portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is the achievement of capital growth, primarily through investment in a focused portfolio constructed from a combination of the securities of large, mid and small capitalization European companies, together with some investment in the developing markets of Europe.

Further Reading: What is a recession?