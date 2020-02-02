BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Laurence Fink Sells 46,730 Shares

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total value of $25,081,860.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $527.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $514.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.17. The company has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.54 and a 1 year high of $547.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.58.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

