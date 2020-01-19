BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director J. Richard Kushel Sells 2,276 Shares

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $535.24 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.80 and a 52-week high of $539.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $503.21 and a 200 day moving average of $465.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.4% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLK. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BlackRock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.80.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

