BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Mark Mccombe Sells 1,336 Shares

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total value of $713,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $527.35 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.54 and a fifty-two week high of $547.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $514.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% during the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 7.9% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,958,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 12.9% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLK. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.58.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

