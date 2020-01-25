BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.75

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 22966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 764,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after buying an additional 34,160 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 639,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after buying an additional 60,743 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 169,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 80,009 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm during the 3rd quarter worth $2,165,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 117,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 85,156 shares in the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Company Profile (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?