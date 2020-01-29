BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (NYSE:MFT) Trading Up 0.1%

BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (NYSE:MFT) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.89, approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 15,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment by 949.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (NYSE:MFT)

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

