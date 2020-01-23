BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.23

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.23 and traded as high as $15.45. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund shares last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 18,305 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. 11.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYJ)

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

