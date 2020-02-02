Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd (NYSE:MCA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.79

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 33089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 768,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd during the third quarter worth about $512,000. Family Management Corp grew its position in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 22.8% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 28.9% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 533,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after buying an additional 119,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd during the third quarter worth about $148,000. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Company Profile (NYSE:MCA)

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports