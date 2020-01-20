BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given Buy Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BLK. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $534.80.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $535.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $401.80 and a 52 week high of $539.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.07.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total transaction of $45,702.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,371 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,225 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,586,748,000 after buying an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 20,980.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $420,451,000 after acquiring an additional 891,658 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 469,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 35.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,234,000 after acquiring an additional 100,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 357,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Depreciation