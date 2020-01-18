BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given New $621.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $603.00 to $621.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised BlackRock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.80.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $535.24 on Thursday. BlackRock has a one year low of $401.80 and a one year high of $539.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,371 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,225. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 41.8% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 32.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,641,000 after acquiring an additional 112,605 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $202,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in BlackRock by 737.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,883,000 after acquiring an additional 61,706 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: What is Green Investing?