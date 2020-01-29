BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,300 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the December 31st total of 194,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,091. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $832.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 21.24, a current ratio of 21.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCPC shares. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6,339.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,548,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after buying an additional 1,524,000 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 429,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 12,872 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 273,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 86,616 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

