BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $14.50 target price on the investment management company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.88.

TCPC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 362,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,888. The company has a current ratio of 21.24, a quick ratio of 21.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $831.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. Analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth $136,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 64.4% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 27,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.9% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 86,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. 39.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

