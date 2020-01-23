Blackrock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Trading Down 0.9%

Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC (LON:THRG) was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 692 ($9.10) and last traded at GBX 698 ($9.18), approximately 277,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 83,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 704 ($9.26).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 661.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 597.89.

About Blackrock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

