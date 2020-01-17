BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Sets New 1-Year High at $386.25

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc (LON:BRWM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 386.25 ($5.08) and last traded at GBX 384.80 ($5.06), with a volume of 23278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 383.50 ($5.04).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 362.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 358.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $676.92 million and a PE ratio of 27.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.13%.

About BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM)

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

