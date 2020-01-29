Blackstone Group (BX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $61.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.76. Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $243,965,929.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 360,042 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $18,596,169.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?