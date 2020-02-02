Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Plans $0.61 Dividend

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) declared a dividend on Friday, January 31st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, February 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Blackstone Group has a dividend payout ratio of 64.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Blackstone Group to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.7%.

Blackstone Group stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $243,965,929.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?