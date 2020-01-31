Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,180,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 18,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $243,965,929.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BX. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 623,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $22,322,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $45,295,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Blackstone Group to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,025. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $64.18.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?