Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.26. The stock had a trading volume of 233,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,025. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.92.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

In related news, major shareholder Clarus Gp L.P. Blackstone purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

