Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Trading 0.3% Higher

Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.73 and last traded at $14.73, 6,397 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 152,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 6.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 36,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period.

About Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB)

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

