Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $101.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.80 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 39.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $29,484.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,979.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $31,275.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,037.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,107 shares of company stock worth $148,819 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 695.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com