Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $37.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on BXMT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.17.

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,008. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.58%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $29,484.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,979.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $32,866.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,204.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,107 shares of company stock valued at $148,819 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 695.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

