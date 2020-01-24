Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Hits New 1-Year High at $190.00

Blancco Technology Group PLC (LON:BLTG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 190 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.50), with a volume of 131974 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187 ($2.46).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Panmure Gordon increased their target price on shares of Blancco Technology Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blancco Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 172.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 140.33. The company has a market capitalization of $143.19 million and a P/E ratio of 190.00.

Blancco Technology Group Company Profile (LON:BLTG)

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from HDDs and complex SSDs in PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; Blancco Mobile Solutions, a mobile diagnostics testing and erasure solution; and Blancco File Eraser, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers.

