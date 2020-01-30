Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $198.00

Blancco Technology Group PLC (LON:BLTG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 198 ($2.60) and last traded at GBX 198 ($2.60), with a volume of 58749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193.50 ($2.55).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

BLTG has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blancco Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Panmure Gordon upped their price target on Blancco Technology Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $156.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 176.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 142.41.

About Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG)

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from HDDs and complex SSDs in PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; Blancco Mobile Solutions, a mobile diagnostics testing and erasure solution; and Blancco File Eraser, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund