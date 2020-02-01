Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells $160,310.85 in Stock

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 19,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $160,310.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,493.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $915.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 4.14. Bloom Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $16.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $233.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.79 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 867.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. 39.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BE. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.01.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)