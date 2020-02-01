Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.34.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BE. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 44,665 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $375,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,049.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 100,044 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $528,232.32. Insiders sold a total of 742,996 shares of company stock worth $4,990,640 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 60.1% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,116,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,981. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $16.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $929.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 4.14.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 867.76% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $233.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

