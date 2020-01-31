Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.01.

NYSE BE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 58,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,570. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.22. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 4.14.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 867.76% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $233.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 100,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $528,232.32. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 44,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $375,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,049.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 742,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,990,640 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

