Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,720.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.40. 877,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,956. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.62% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $967.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

