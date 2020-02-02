Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

BLMN has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloomin’ Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.27.

Shares of BLMN traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,399. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $967.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.04 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.62% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,720.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 26.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

