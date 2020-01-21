Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Downgraded to “Add” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) to an add rating in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Bloomsbury Publishing stock opened at GBX 287.25 ($3.78) on Monday. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 12 month low of GBX 203.25 ($2.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 304 ($4.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 284.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 252.58. The stock has a market cap of $216.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14.

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

