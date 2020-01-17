Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $250.62

Shares of Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $250.62 and traded as high as $292.44. Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at $286.00, with a volume of 45,383 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 282.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 251.51. The company has a market capitalization of $219.21 million and a PE ratio of 24.45.

About Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

