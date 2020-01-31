Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of -1.40

News coverage about Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Blow & Drive Interlock earned a news sentiment score of -1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of Blow & Drive Interlock stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Blow & Drive Interlock has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.10.

About Blow & Drive Interlock

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation engages in the manufacture, marketing, and lease of alcohol ignition interlock devices. It markets, installs, and monitors a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, BDI-747/1 that is a mechanism, which is installed on the steering column of an automobile and into which a driver exhales.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?