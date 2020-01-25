Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blucora’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Blucora reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Blucora will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.58 million. Blucora had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Blucora and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of BCOR stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,613. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.77. Blucora has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $37.17.

In other Blucora news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $355,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Blucora during the second quarter worth $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blucora in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Blucora by 12.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora during the second quarter worth about $257,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

