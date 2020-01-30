Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.40 Million

Analysts forecast that Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) will announce $150.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blucora’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.95 million. Blucora posted sales of $101.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blucora will report full year sales of $718.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $717.88 million to $719.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $832.74 million, with estimates ranging from $805.30 million to $863.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Blucora had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BCOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Blucora from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barrington Research set a $36.00 target price on Blucora and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blucora from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Blucora stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.82. 188,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,126. Blucora has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 108.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63.

In other news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $355,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Blucora by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Blucora in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

